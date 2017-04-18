Something still hasn't quite clicked yet for Chris Brown's comeback.

Not that he isn't back. He's definitely back. In fact, he's smack in the middle of the Party Tour with 50 Cent, Fabolous and others. He was scheduled to host a party last night in Miami. He's working on his eighth studio album and over the past year he's collaborated with the likes of Fiddy, Zendaya, Usher and DJ Khaled.

But somewhere amid all the music and all the doting he's done on daughter Royalty since becoming a dad, there remains the guy who just punched a photographer at a nightclub in Tampa, Fla., after a Party Tour show. Police confirmed to E! News that the paparazzo communicated his intent to press charges—and history would suggest that a lawsuit is next.

Not that this would excuse anything, but Brown is hardly the first celebrity to get angry and clock a photographer. If only it were the first time Brown had been accused of a violent act.

Time tends to play tricks on us when it comes to the famous, with headlines and the occasional official document all we really have to guide us, but it's starting to feel like a lifetime ago that the 2005 debut single "Run It!" climbed the charts and made 16-year-old Chris Brown a star.