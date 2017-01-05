Thought Soulja Boy put his beef with Chris Brown to rest? You thought wrong.

The two began a feud on social media earlier this week. Soulja Boy claimed Brown called him and said he wants to "fight" him because he liked a photo Brown's ex Karrueche Tran had posted on Instagram. Over the past 24 hours, their feud has intensified and it looks like their fight will take place—on pay-per-view, no less. And Brown is even angrier at Soulja Boy because the rapper posted about his daughter Royalty.

Brown had recently called on boxer Adrien Broner to "set up the gym, bro" and he then promoted an "epic fight" between the music stars. Soulja Boy then signaled he had accepted the challenge, but later posted an "apology" video, revealing he had been "acting up" because his mother was hospitalized. He said he wants to "make music" with Brown.