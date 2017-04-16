It's only been three days since news broke that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck officially filed for divorce, but they still stepped out together on Easter Sunday, flashing nothing but big smiles.
The former couple were photographed heading out of a Los Angeles church service for the holiday, which they attended with their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. This proves, once again, that they're putting their family and co-parenting first, despite moving forward with their divorce two years after announcing their separation.
Garner looked gorgeous in a blue sundress with her hair tied half up. She accessorized the look with a blue Chanel purse and nude heels. Affleck donned similar hues to the brunette beauty, rocking a bluish-grey jacket with jeans and a white and blue shirt.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Meanwhile, E! News can confirm Affleck and Garner filed for divorce last week. The news comes nearly two years after they announced that they were ending their 10-year marriage.
The former couple filed the court documents together, which means it was coordinated. In the docs, they are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.
As we stated before, the parents remain loyal to co-parenting their children and remaining united as a family. For that reason, they've always maintained a friendly relationship, and thus, their Easter outing should come as no major surprise.
In fact, last month a source told E! News, "Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. They have been working at their relationship for the past few years. They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids."
That's something they made clear even when they first announced their separation in 2015.
"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they released a statement together at the time of their split. "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time," the Hollywood stars shared. "This will be our only comment on this private family matter. Thank you for understanding."