In all seriousness, it's not as if he planned to have pictures of his privates all over the internet. In fact, Bloom admits it "was extremely surprising" to learn the paparazzi had snapped photos during his private vacation with then-girlfriend Katy Perry. "I wouldn't have put myself in that position if I'd thought it would happen. I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days—nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything," he recalls. "I had a moment of feeling free."

What's done is done. "What can I tell you?" Bloom asks. "Note to self: You're never free. Ha!"