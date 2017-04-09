Janet Jackson's split from Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana is as covert as their relationship.

The two began dating in 2010 and wed in 2012. E! News recently learned they have called it quits, three months after the 50-year-old singer gave birth to their first child together, son Eissa. Both Janet and 42-year-old Wissam, who are notoriously private, have not commented.

Janet, who had been married twice before, has rarely been seen in recent years and kept even more out of the spotlight since her marriage to Wissam and especially throughout her pregnancy. Both rarely attended public events since their wedding. They were most often photographed together before they got married, mainly at fashion shows in Paris, Milan and Moscow. She and Wissam have not been spotted together in months.

Check out a timeline of their relationship.