You may find it a little crazy, but thanks to social media, fans have been asking celebs to prom for years now.
Case in point: Jacob Staudenmaier, an Arcadia High School student in Arizona, filmed an elaborate La La Land-inspired "promposal" for Emma Stone earlier this week.
Gathering some of his high school peers, the Ryan Gosling look-alike remade the opening scene of the movie, singing his own version of "Another Day in the Sun." The video went viral and even caught the Oscar-winning actress' attention.
Stone responded to the 17-year-old in a message on Good Morning America.
"Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received. I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I'm grateful you thought of me," she wrote. "Thank you. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma."
Of course, the whole thing had us thinking about all the other celebrities who've also gotten asked to prom by fans in the past. Check 'em out below...
Miley Cyrus In 2014, Matt Peterson asked the singer to prom by walking down memory lane and recalling all the previous times he's encountered her. At the end of the video, he ends up naked, with just the famous finger covering his you-know-what. He added, "When your Bangerz Tour comes to Phoenix, Ariz., on Feb. 27, I'm hoping you have an answer to this very important question."
Finally, he asked, "Will you go to prom with me?!"
Though she wasn't able to attend, Cyrus made it up to Peterson by pulling the teenager up on stage during her Phoenix show and singing "Adore You" to him.
Victoria Justice The Victorious star was asked to prom in 2013 by New Jersey student Max Whitmore. He, too, made a viral video in which he had his physics teacher and several of his classmates weigh in on why she should be his date.
Justice couldn't attend, but she surprised Max at school and invited him to her show instead. They also snapped this sweet photo together. Lucky guy!
Kate Upton In 2013, Los Angeles teenager Jake Davidson made a hilarious promposal to Kate Upton where he's seen shaving, doing pushups and even showering.
The video went viral and caught Upton's attention, but unfortunately she couldn't attend because of her schedule.
Luckily for Davidson, Upton sent her friend Nina Agdal in her place! The supermodel shared a photo on her Instagram from the night, thanking Jake for being "an awesome date!"
Justin Bieber One of Bieber's fans, Cady Eimer, made a 3:41 rap video to ask the singer to prom in 2011. She appropriately titled it, "One Less Lonely Prom."
Though Bieber didn't end up attending, he did have something special planned for Eimer on her special night.
The Biebs surprised her with a sweet and goofy video message that played in front of all her peers at the dance, inviting her to the Billboard Music Awards.
Selena Gomez One Vine star pulled out all the necessary steps to make sure Selena Gomez saw his promposal in 2015.
After sharing incessant tweets and Instagram posts asking the singer to prom, Cole LaBrant finally made a YouTube video to catch her attention. He remixed several of her and bestie Taylor Swift 's most famous songs together with cuts in-between of him yelling, "I want to take you to prom!" He also choreographed an entire dance routine.
Unfortunately, SelGo never responded (that we know of).
Shaun White: Philadelphia high schooler Carly Manzo used a GoPro to shoot an epic promposal for Shaun White, which she shared on Vimeo. Sadly, she never heard back from him.
That is, until...
He surprised her at the dance...and even brought his band Bad Things! Epic!
Conan O'Brien Promposals aren't just for pop stars and teenage heartthrobs! In 2003, 16-year-old Nikki Simmons wrote a letter asking the late night host to her prom.
O'Brien wrote her back in the best way: "Dear Nikki, Thanks for your very flattering offer. It's great to know I have such a devoted fan out there, and I'm sure you would make a great prom date. (I didn't go to mine — it's a very sad story.) Unfortunately, I got married recently, and my wife doesn't allow me to go to proms anymore with cute 16-year-old girls. Still, it was very cool of you to ask me. Thanks and have a great evening. Your friend, Conan."
If you could take any celebrity to prom, who would you choose? Sound off in the comments below!