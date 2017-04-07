You may find it a little crazy, but thanks to social media, fans have been asking celebs to prom for years now.

Case in point: Jacob Staudenmaier, an Arcadia High School student in Arizona, filmed an elaborate La La Land-inspired "promposal" for Emma Stone earlier this week.

Gathering some of his high school peers, the Ryan Gosling look-alike remade the opening scene of the movie, singing his own version of "Another Day in the Sun." The video went viral and even caught the Oscar-winning actress' attention.