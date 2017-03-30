Was a Dr. Phil Interview the Remedy These Stars Needed?

Amid personal turmoil, many stars have turned to Dr. Phil to air their grievances and, on some occasions, seek a solution to their distress. However, in hindsight, was it the remedy they wanted it to be?

This question can also apply to a new interview between the longtime daytime talk show star and Mischa Barton, who has been making headlines as of late because of erratic behavior in her backyard and a subsequent hospitalization, which she has since attributed to being drugged with GHB.

Additionally, she is in the process of trying to legally block the sale and release of an intimate video she claims was shot without her knowledge.