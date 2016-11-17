Shelley Duvall has surfaced publicly after years away from the spotlight in a new and shocking Dr. Phil interview that has drawn criticism and calls to boycott the talk show.

The 67-year-old actress, who played Jack Nicholson's wife in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 thriller The Shining and Olive Oyl, love interest of Robin Williams' Popeye in the 1980 film Popeye, signaled on the talk show she is battling mental illness.

"I'm very sick, I need help," she told Dr. Phil McGraw in the interview, which is set to air Friday.

"Well, that's why I'm here," he replies.