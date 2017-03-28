Daniel Deme/WENN.com
Is there any color Kate Middleton can't wear?!
The Duchess of Cambridge looks gorgeous in an emerald green lace gown by Temperley at the 2017 Portrait Gala. She paired her gemstone look with a metallic gold clutch and drop down earrings by Kiki McDonough. She complemented her soft look by wearing her brunette locks down in loose waves.
Kate is attending to view the latest exhibitions at the National Portrait Gallery and to meet guests before having dinner inside the London attraction. The royal mom-of-two has been a patron of the gallery since 2012. The Duchess will view two exhibitions—Howard Hodgkin: Absent Friends, and Gillian Wearing and Claude Cahun: Behind The Mask, Another Mask.
The 2017 Portrait Gala is fundraising for Coming Home, a project that will make it possible for portraits of people to return to places that are special to them for a loan period of over three years.
Kate's solo outing in London comes only a week after she took the reins of her royal role and made a statement about the London terror attack while visiting the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in London.
"I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday's terrible attack in Westminster," the Duchess of Cambridge said. "We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we're here to talk about."
At the event, Kate opened up about motherhood and how it has changed her life.
"Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience," Kate told the crowd. "However, at times it's also been a huge challenge. Even for me, who has support at home, but most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions like joy, exhaustion, love and worry all mixed together."
"Asking for help is not a sign of weakness," she added.