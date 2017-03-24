Iggy Azalea is certainly bringing a lot more bounce into our lives.

The female emcee just dropped her music video for her latest single "Mo Bounce," and—as if the title doesn't already suggest what it's about—it's entirely focused on twerking.

The video takes place in the streets and underground world of Hong Kong where dancers of all ages showcase their skills. Though Iggy spends most of the time sitting down in various locations, wearing a variety of skin-baring ensembles, she does partake in the twerking here and there (we're entranced by her skill of popping one butt cheek).