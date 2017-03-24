Hot at Any Age: Surprisingly Easy Ways Celebs Stay Fit

Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
It's no secret: Hollywood has an obsession with youth. Health, however, knows no number.
Whether you're in your 20s like Vanessa Hudgens or in your 70s like Jane Fonda, healthy living is in your grasp. OK, the veteran actress may not be boxing it out in the ring, but celebs at any age can stay fit with the right workout and lifestyle techniques. Which one is right for you? You may be surprised that your needs may be the same as a celeb not in your age group.
The 28-year-old actress has tried all of Hollywood's most popular fitness classes—paparazzi photos show her heading to and from SoulCycle and Pilates on the regular. How does the Powerless star keep up with such an intense routine? She strips down to the basics. "I feel like the more naked you are in class, the more motivating it is to see what's actually going on with your body," she told Women's Health in 2015.
Apparently, taking it slow and relaxing the body is just important as her high-impact workouts. You'll catch Hudgens on the hiking trails and in yoga classes, too. "After yoga, I'll rub essential oils into my hands and take a deep breath. It's so calming and lovely," she told the fitness mag.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
You don't need to have seen Into the Blue, Jessica's 2005 action-thriller set in the Bahamas, to know the woman looks good in bikini. Nowadays, the 35-year-old mogul is busy running lifestyle brand The Honest Company—but the mother of two can still sport a swimsuit like nobody's business.
In September 2016, Jessica told Shape magazine that, sure, she's naturally athletic but she works out to calm her mind, too. "I take spin or hot yoga classes in the morning, and I sacrifice sleep to fit them in," she explained to the mag. "For me, the benefits of exercise are more mental than physical."
Earlier this year, she shared that her New Year's resolution included working out three times a week, but it's been a struggle. "I have fallen off the wagon," she told E! News. It's OK, Jessica—you're not alone. The business woman does have a penchant for cucumber-heavy green juices and swears by Honest Beauty Everything Primer, which contains hyaluronic acid and mica, to naturally plump her skin and help reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Splash News
We can't all afford sessions with celeb trainer Tracy Anderson or David Kirsch, who helped the actress-singer get in shape for her Las Vegas residency. To get a J.Lo-approved booty, however, all you need to do is shake (tip: Shimmy those knees!). "Girls shake differently now. When my mom taught me…it was awhile ago; she taught me when I was like 2 or 3 years old," Jennifer told E! News' Maria Menounos. "Now, girls are twerking, but I stick to what I know."
A well-balanced lifestyle also helps the 47-year-old stay healthy.
"First of all, hydrate. Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine," she told Hello! magazine in June 2016. "I make sure I drink plenty of water, I fuel my body with healthy foods and I make it a priority to get eight hours' sleep a night. I also love to relax with my kids after a workout and share a healthy snack with them. I always carry fruit and veggies with me to give me something to snack on between meals."
Getty Images
While her guns are pretty intimidating on How to Get Away With Murder (yes, we're talking about Viola's toned arm muscles), the 51-year-old Oscar winner has been struggling to keep up with routine workout regimen. "I've been doing intervals working out on the treadmill," she told InStyle in 2016. "But lately, it's been exhaustion… I've been dealing with menopause, which has said, 'You know what? I don't care how much you've been working out—we're not going anywhere!'"
Even though she may not be doing as much of her beloved running or lifting weights, self-confidence is a key factor to Viola's overall health. "I'm like every other woman," she told Self. "I'd love to be 10 pounds or 20 pounds lighter. If I'm not, I'm OK with that, too. I'm good as long as I'm healthy."
PapGossip.com / AKM-GSI
It's no secret that staying in shape is difficult, but the 63-year-old model manages to somehow make it look effortless. The mother of three may have a busy schedule, but always makes sure to fit exercise in there with any free time she's got. "I try to get a little exercise in wherever I can. It may sound silly, but I'll take advantage of the time I use drying my hair to do some lunges or squats," said the star to Thrive.
Aside from the workouts, Christie makes sure to take her daily dose of vitamins. "I use Biosil for my skin. I take vitamin B and C, which are water-soluble. And I take calcium and vitamin C with my orange juice."
Splash News
Almost 35 years later since her first workout video was released, Jane still has it going on. At age 79, the Grace and Frankie actress manages to remain in tip-top shape. While the Hollywood icon once said, "Whatever kind of workout you settle on, it should include the Big Three of exercise for health and fitness—aerobics, resistance exercises and stretching," she admitted she no longer does her favorite aerobics, reported Yahoo!. Nowadays, she takes it slow, but will still keep it moving. Instead of running, she'll walk. She uses lighter resistance bands, does gentler Pilates and focuses on exercises that strengthen her core.
Aside from Jane's awareness of exercise, she makes sure to make note of what she consumes. "I try not to have sugars. I try to eat fresh foods. I try to eat something dark green and dark purple, and a variety of colors, every day. I don't go to bed without having something dark green, dark purple, red, orange or yellow."
Proof that age is just a number.