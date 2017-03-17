Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski recently surprised the public when the actor revealed they had secretly getting married.

The actor, best known for his past role on The Newsroom, said on The Late Late Show Thursday that he and the actress, who is expecting their first child, eloped over the weekend.

"We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing," he said.

E! News had confirmed in September that the two were engaged. Two months later, Seyfried's rep said the actress is pregnant.

