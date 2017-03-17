Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski recently surprised the public when the actor revealed they had secretly getting married.
The actor, best known for his past role on The Newsroom, said on The Late Late Show Thursday that he and the actress, who is expecting their first child, eloped over the weekend.
"We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing," he said.
E! News had confirmed in September that the two were engaged. Two months later, Seyfried's rep said the actress is pregnant.
Check out other stars who had secret weddings:
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: The Green Lantern co-stars secretly wed in South Carolina in 2012 in front of a small group of friends and family. Lively's pal Florence Welchfrom Florence + the Machine performed.
The couple had kept their relationship private and had never announced an engagement publicly.
They are now parents to daughters James, 2, and Ines, 5 months.
RuPaul and Georges LeBar:
The TV personality said earlier this week he and his longtime partner had wed in January.
"I've never said this on television before: we are married," he told Ross Mathews on Hollywood Today Live. "We were looking into it really for tax breaks and financial things."
The two wed on the 23rd anniversary of the day they met at the New York City club The Limelight on Georges' birthday in 1994.
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke: The Gossip Girl alum married the actress, sister of Girls actress Jemima Kirke, in a courthouse in Brooklyn in February.
"Congratulations ya s--theads! @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke it's all downhill from here. In a good way!" Jemima tweeted, before adding, "to clarify they're married. domino badkirke. Penn kirkley."
Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee: The Fast & Furious star announced in February he had tied the knot on Valentine's Day, posting a pic of him and his wife, who he did not name.
He later confirmed a report that said she is Samantha Lee, a New Jersey social worker.
"#TheGibsons #MyNewHeartbeat #ShesBoss," he wrote on Instagram.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: After getting engaged in 2012, the two wed secretly in 2014 at their Château Miraval winemaking estate in France in front of friends and family, including their six kids, who took part in the small ceremony.
Jolie filed for divorce last September and the two got involved in a custody battle over their children—Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. They reached a temporary agreement in December.