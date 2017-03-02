For all of the acting superlatives deservedly bestowed on Meryl Streep over the years, she's never really been known for her fashion.

She's been showbiz royalty for so long, her red carpet presence is more breezily regal than anything else. The three-time Oscar winner may as well wear velvet robes.

But because it's not socially acceptable to drape one's self in velvet (or at least it didn't used to be), Streep dons gowns made by famous designers when the event calls for it, just like everybody else. And for the 2017 Oscars, which marked her 20th nomination, she chose a glittering blue Elie Saab creation.

Streep didn't, however, get dressed Sunday until after she had firmly eviscerated Karl Lagerfeld's claim that she had been planning to wear a custom Chanel dress—that is, until she found a designer who would pay her for the honor of wearing their dress at the Oscars.

The most surprising thing about the entire incident, meanwhile, was not that Lagerfeld made that claim about Streep, telling Women's Wear Daily, "We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don't pay. A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?"