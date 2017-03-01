Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge are the perfect depiction of a modern breakup.
The beautiful, blonde actress stars on the April cover of Harper's Bazaar and opens up about her past relationship with the English actor, from whom she split in 2015 after a three-year engagement.
Despite deciding to go their separate ways, Miller says he's still her best friend and, more than that, her partner in co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter Marlowe.
"We still love each other," she told the publication. "I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it's not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person."
She continued, "We don't live together, as has been reported recently, but we do half the time. Everybody will stay over or we'll all go on holiday and that's because we genuinely want to be around each other. It's great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends. He's definitely my best friend in the entire world."
Still, Miller has started a new life for herself n New York, moving back to the city (which is where she was born) to give herself a chance to do and be more.
"I just like the idea that you come to New York and you do something," she told the magazine.
Speaking on her life in London, she continued, "I just felt like it was so easy and all my friends are there, and we'd probably drink too much wine and go to the country for the weekend. It was all gorgeous and great, but I'm really trying to kick myself up the ass in some way, and New York is very good at doing that."
Miller—recalling her former relationship with Jude Law—feels she was a "fashionable girlfriend" before she was ever considered an actor. Thus, she's made it a point to prove her talents and continue to succeed in this industry.
Taking Broadway by storm in As You Like It and Cabaret and accepting blockbuster roles in films like Foxcatcher and American Sniper, she certainly has done just that...but not without a little bit of the "inherently rebellious" push-back she's known for.
When offered the role in her latest film The Lost City of Z, she made things very clear with director James Gray: "The one thing I was determined on was never to ask for pity, no matter how pitiful," telling him, "'I'd like to do your film, but first, I'm not going to play the wife.'"