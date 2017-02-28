EXCLUSIVE!

Hello, Tony Awards! La La Land Could Be Headed for Broadway, Says Movie's Co-Producer

The Oscar envelope mix-up is so yesterday.

La La Land is moving on...to Broadway!

OK, it's not definite, but a stage adaptation of the hit movie musical could be happening.

"If we can find something unique for the live stage experience the way [director Damien Chazelle] and his team did for the cinematic experience, I'll be there," La La Land producer Marc Platt told me on the Oscars red carpet before the 89th annual Academy Awards took place.

He added, "Let us get through tonight and then we may be able to figure it out."

Best picture snafu aside, La La Land won six Oscars. That's in addition to its seven Golden Globes and six BAFTAs. The film cost $30 million to make but has reportedly grossed $369 million.

Platt already has Broadway producing cred. He produced the mega successful Wicked as well as Three Days of Rain, which marked Julia Roberts' Broadway debut opposite Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd.

It's way too early to know if Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling would reprise their movie roles on Broadway.

Besides, Stone joked with me in November, "[Ryan] has a restraining order against me now. I'm just going to have to stay like a hundred feet away at everything else we do together. No, it's so much fun to work with him [but] I don't know if they'll let us do anything."

After the Oscars, Chazelle and Stone hit the Lionsgate party at Soho House sponsored by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey at Soho House West Hollywood.

