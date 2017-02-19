Kim Kardashian Is ''So Excited'' to Get Stretch Marks Removed

A week earlier, Kim had Ourian tighten the skin around her belly button—without actual surgery. She posted a video of her visit on Snapchat. Ourian himself is seen in the clip.

"So I'm spending my Saturday with Dr. Ourian and it f--king kills. Aaaah! But it will be worth it," Kim said.

"You guys, I never thought I could love someone and hate someone so much at the same time," she added. "If anyone who had babies understands what it does to your belly button...then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian to tighten [the skin] around your belly button so that it can look back to normal."

Ourian has treated other members of Kim's family. He gave her sister Kylie Jenner her famous lip fillers.