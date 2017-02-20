When you think of pop music, who do you think of?

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Taylor Swift , Fifth Harmony—the list goes on. All extremely famous female faces, all women whose biggest hits to date have men's fingerprints all over them.

Not that there's anything wrong with those men, or at least most of them, but it's a reminder that the music world—like so many worlds—is still dominated by men behind the scenes, be it in the studios, the editing booths or the conference rooms.

Only 10 women were included on Billboard's 2016 Power 100 list, none in the top 10, and only five of them didn't share a spot with at least one man. There are also no women on the list that you've ever heard of if you aren't particularly familiar with corporate rosters.

And so the latest dagger flung in the ongoing battle between Kesha and producer-songwriter Dr. Luke is a reminder that pop music remains a man's world that some women, no matter how famous, are just singing in. The "TiK ToK" singer has accused the hit-maker (whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald) of sexual assault and emotional abuse over the course of a now years-long legal fight to extricate herself from a contract with Sony Music, home of Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records.