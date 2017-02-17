Remember that time you were a single mom tending bar in Miami and you caught Matt Damon's eye, and then he married you?

That did happen to Luciana Barroso, now Damon's wife of 10 years. She is one of the select few who have lived the closest thing the real world has to a fairy tale—unless you're Kate Middleton, who really was swept off her feet by a prince and became actual royalty who occasionally wears a tiara unironically.

But the sweeping goes both ways: While plenty of celebrities in successful relationships cite the fact that they understand each other's jobs as a key factor in how they make it work, just as many say that their significant other not being in show business is a wonderful thing.