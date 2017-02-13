Rocstar/FAMEFLYNET
Jennifer Aniston is stripping down to her birthday suit!
And by that, we mean her birthday swimsuit.
The actress rang in her 48th birthday in Los Cabos, Mexico, this weekend alongside her hubby Justin Theroux as well as her bestie and former Friends co-star Courteney Cox who brought her beau, Johnny McDaid.
Aniston was photographed looking amazing in her two-piece, blue bikini, which showed off her toned body. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold Ray-Ban sunnies, letting her hair down in loose, beachy waves.
Theroux looked incredibly fit, too, revealing bulging biceps and abs as he hung out in his black swim trunks, sunnies and a camouflage Supreme hat.
The group enjoyed the sun at Aniston's beach-front villa, laying out and splashing around in the pool.
Later on, Aniston hopped into a black bikini top as the group continued to soak up the sunshine.
Cox was all smiles while spending time with McDaid. Though the two had split up briefly and called off their engagement in 2015, they've still been spending time together.
In fact, in May 2016, they were spotted grabbing lunch in Malibu, Calif.
"They really care about each other and they are spending time together," Courteney's rep shared with E! News after photos of the reunion surfaced.
Meanwhile, other than hanging with her all day, Theroux also made sure to share a sweet Instagram post in honor of Aniston's birthday.
Sharing a photo of his wife blowing a kiss toward the camera as he nuzzled in close to her, he wrote, "HBDJ XO."
Looks like she had a great day!