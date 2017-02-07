No doubt, it was a success.

When it comes to designing a see now, buy now collection (meaning: the minute the clothes walk the runway, they're available for purchase), Rachel added, "It's definitely different. I mean, you're basically trying to forecast. It's almost like selling it to yourself, before you sell it to the buyer. Hopefully, it's going to be a success."

"The whole collection tonight is eveningwear, dress up...I'm sort of calling it social dressing," said the stylist who has no preference when it comes to dressing clients as opposed to dressing friends. "I like dressing anyone and everyone who wants to be dressed. I've always been motivated by my friends and the women around me and I've always just gotten excited by the actors and the models. Just the powerful, strong women who are doing a lot of things."

Last night the stylist-turned-designer hosted an enchanting evening for close friends to preview two stunning collections. In one big runway show she combined her first-ever see now, buy now pieces ( available here ) with some selects from her fall 2017 line.

One thing's for sure: Rachel Zoe knows Old Hollywood glam.

