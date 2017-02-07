Rachel Zoe Gathers the Ultimate Girl Squad (& James Van Der Beek) for Her Latest Collection

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Meyer, Poppy Delevingne, Nicole Richie and Jaime King

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe

One thing's for sure: Rachel Zoe knows Old Hollywood glam.

Last night the stylist-turned-designer hosted an enchanting evening for close friends to preview two stunning collections. In one big runway show she combined her first-ever see now, buy now pieces (available here) with some selects from her fall 2017 line.

"Glitz, glamour and sparkle—it's a very sparkly collection," noted Rachel.

And if Jennifer Meyer, Poppy Delevingne, Nicole Richie or Jaime King's killer ensembles are any indication, it's clear you'll want every look.

ESC: Rachel Zoe

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"The whole collection tonight is eveningwear, dress up...I'm sort of calling it social dressing," said the stylist who has no preference when it comes to dressing clients as opposed to dressing friends. "I like dressing anyone and everyone who wants to be dressed. I've always been motivated by my friends and the women around me and I've always just gotten excited by the actors and the models. Just the powerful, strong women who are doing a lot of things."

ESC: Eva Longoria, Rachel Zoe

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Also in attendance were stars like Eva Longoria,Selma Blair, James Van Der Beek, Erin Foster, Sara FosterOlivia Culpo and singer Caroline Vreeland. All admiring the dazzling clothes (and Ritani accessories) while sipping on Ruffino Wines.

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Caroline Vreeland, Rachel Zoe

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

When it comes to designing a see now, buy now collection (meaning: the minute the clothes walk the runway, they're available for purchase), Rachel added, "It's definitely different. I mean, you're basically trying to forecast. It's almost like selling it to yourself, before you sell it to the buyer. Hopefully, it's going to be a success."

No doubt, it was a success.

