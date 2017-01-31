Bethenny Frankeland her ex are back to having problems.

Jason Hoppy, who was married to the Real Housewives of New York City reality star for two years, was arrested on Jan. 27 after he allegedly sent Frankel emails and text messages and showed up at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn's school, a court public information officer confirmed to E! News.

Hoppy was charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, stalking in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree. "The victim stated he made numerous emails and FaceTime calls, which placed her in fear for her safety," the PIO said. "She said the communication was unwanted."