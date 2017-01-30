Looks like Olivia Munn has some explaining to do...

The actress sparked engagement rumors over the weekend when photographers snapped Olivia and longtime boyfriend Aaron Rodgers leaving a party in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The possible proof that the NFL star popped the question? A flashy engagement-like ring worn on Munn's left hand, of course.

From the looks of it, the sparkler features a ruby center surrounded by diamonds and a gold band. Reps for both Munn and Rodgers did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment, but it didn't take long for fans to speculate whether or not the lovebirds sealed the deal on their nearly three-year courtship.

Olivia and Aaron started dating in 2014, and around this time last year, shut down rumors that she'd soon walk down the aisle.