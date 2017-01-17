EXCLUSIVE!

Reese Witherspoon: Why the Time is Right for a Third Legally Blonde Movie

  By
  • &

Marc Malkin

Reese Witherspoon, ELLE Women In Television

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ELLE

It sounds like we could be really close to seeing a third Legally Blonde movie!

"We've thought about it," Reese Witherspoon exclusively told me at the Elle Women in Television dinner at Chateau Marmont. "I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we'll do it.

"I do think it's a good time to do it," she continued. "I think women need that kind of positivity right now."

Elle Woods running for president? Sounds like a movie to me!

With that I asked Witherspoon what she thinks it will be like for women with Donald Trump in the White House.

"It's a great privilege to be a woman in America," she said. "We have many rights and freedoms that a lot of women don't have all over the world. I try to celebrate that. I try to live that to its utmost, particularly the freedom of speech, being able to express myself, create shows like this to show how important women are in our world. That's what I try to focus on."

The shows that Witherspoon is referring to is her new HBO dramedy series Big Little Lies. She stars and produced the series based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name. The star-studded cast also includes fellow Elle dinner guests Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern as well as Adam Scott and Alexander Skarsgård. It was directed by Witherspoon's Wild director Jean-Marc Vallée.

"I think diving deeply into issues that affect women so profoundly, it's not just a sort of desired mission statement," Witherspoon said. "It's sort of a mandate in my life. Women are much more complex than what we're seeing on screen and I feel it's important to see how women behave with each other. And I think that's a unique thing about this show. It's how women really speak to each other about issues that really affect them."

Big Little Lies premieres on HBO on Feb. 19.

Also attending the Elle dinner were the magazine's editor-in-chief Robbie Myers, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Genevieve Angelson, Constance Zimmer, Kathryn Hahn, Lili Reinhart, Lena Waithe, Melora Hardin, Amy Landecker, Lisa Bonet and Kravitz's Nocturnal Animals actor boyfriend Karl Glusman.

