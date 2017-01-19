The Hollywood Guide to Bachelor Pads: Inside the Lavish Homes of Zac Efron, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio and More

Andrew Toth/WireImage, Michael Kovac/AMA2015/Getty Images for FIAT, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
It seems like most of the hunky, thriving, single men in Hollywood have similar boxes they check off during their bachelorhood...
First and foremost, a luxury car is basically an essential, like a trophy for their first sign of success. After that, any single dude of course needs a solid collection of high-end clothing—how else are they supposed to attract a potential love interest? And finally, you're not a bachelor unless you've got the bachelor pad.
But, for a single man in Hollywood, this can't just be any bachelor pad...It has to come complete with some elaborate features, perfect for impressing any guest.
Take a tour through the lavish bachelor pads of some of Hollywood's notoriously single men below:
Trulia, AKM-GSI
Drake He might be dating Jennifer Lopez these days, but the rapper is still considered a bachelor. He bought this Hidden Hills pad in 2012 for $7.7 million to go along with his single status, and we're sure all the ladies who've ever visited have approved.
Marketed as a "world class private estate," the mansion does not disappoint. According to Trulia, it features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and clocks in at 7,444 square feet. It boasts a multi-million dollar pool that comes complete with cascading waterfalls, an 80-foot water slide and a grotto (which explains why he's known for hosting many a summer party). The estate also has a tennis court, a five-stall horse facility with a riding area, a sand volleyball court, commercial bathrooms and the biggest bachelor pad thing of all: a mechanical bull that includes viewing pavilions (we wish we were kidding).
Inside, the mansion wouldn't be complete without a 24-seat theater, a game room, a spa and massage room, a master suite with separate his and hers bathrooms, and a wine cellar with a tasting room.
Getty, Trulia
Zac Efron Known as a "majestic, zen, contemporary property," Efron's newest bachelor pad is a mature, $3.9 million abode located in Los Feliz.
Each room in the five-bedroom, five-bath home comes complete with ocean and city views that are only accented by wood and glass detailing. In case he has friends over for the weekend, the property also includes a one-bedroom, one-bath guest house.
Trulia lists amenities such as: an open floor plan for entertaining, a chef's kitchen, a spa-like master bath, a gym, a pool and spa with a waterfall, a wine cellar as well as full security and state-of-the-art electronic capabilities for all you High School Musical fans who think you can find him.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Trulia
Leonardo DiCaprio Though he's been dating Nina Agdal since July, the actor is still considered one of Hollywood's most renowned bachelors, and he certainly had to have the pad to go with it. After 18 years, Leo put his $10.9 million Malibu home up for sale in September, but it will still go down as one of the most notorious bach-pads ever.
According to Trulia, the 1,765 square-foot cottage rests on Carbon Beach—aka "Billionaire's Beach"—and boasts three bedrooms and two baths. It comes complete with a private hot tub on a large, oceanfront deck that overlooks the private stretch of shore. Of course, it's also important to mention each room comes with an ocean view.
Vasquez-Max Lopes/AKM-GSI, Trulia
Justin Bieber After selling his Calabasas home in 2014 (which Khloe Kardashian later purchased) and getting into trouble with the neighbors of his Beverly Hills condo, Bieber decided to spend a bit of time renting a full-blown bachelor pad in the Hollywood Hills. The home is appropriately described as the "Hollywood Party Palace" (according to Trulia), and that's exactly what it was built for.
Complete with an 80-foot long disco with a bar, lights and sound system, the 6,000 square-foot mansion has ten bedrooms, including two master suites, a fully-equipped gym, a pool table, a ping pong enclave and three bars (because one or two just wouldn't do).
The pad also has an in-home movie theater with a 160-inch screen as well as a floating glass staircase and an elevator. There's also an 80-foot pool which is accented by a recreation of the Hollywood sign as well as three yards that overlook the city.
Needless to say, the Biebs doesn't have to talk much to impress the ladies while welcoming them into this insane estate!
Getty, Trulia
Jason Derulo Though he dated Jordin Sparks for several years, the couple broke up in 2014, and shortly after, he decided to purchase his biggest bachelor pad to date: a (freakin') castle!
The Tarzana estate is built with a Tudor-style exterior and comes complete with five bedrooms and five bathrooms in the main house as well as an attached two-bedroom, one-bathroom guest unit. Then, there's an additional 3,600 square-foot guest house with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and another three-car garage.
Of course, there's also a gym that is accented with a sauna and a tanning room. The 75-foot pool has a bridge that leads to a pergola, which contains a built-in bar, spa and entertaining area. He also has his very own sport court.
Getty, Zillow
Ryan Philippe: After divorcing Reese Witherspoon in 2007, the actor moved into a 7,477 square-foot bachelor pad in the Hollywood Hills.
The mansion was known as the "Rising Zen," according to Zillow, due to its Asian and modern architecture as well as the tranquil feel of the foliage around the home. Inside, the home is structured with a sleek and modern design, including floor-to-ceiling windows, a bar surrounded by an in-home aquarium, a koi pond and a media room. Of course, it also comes complete with a two-story gym and a private "eco-friendly" pool with sweeping views of Downtown L.A.
Though he no longer lives there—he put it up for sale in 2011 and finally sold it in 2013 for $6 million—it definitely marked the bachelor pad for several of his single years following the divorce.
Getty Images
Liam Hemsworth Amid rumors that he had officially split from Miley Cyrus in 2013, the actor purchased a $1.6 million bachelor pad in Australia. The home came complete with six acres of land, three bedrooms, two bathrooms as well as oceans views and a walk down to the beach.
Even more, the romantic-style bathroom included floor-to-ceiling windows as well as a giant spa tub. A large deck wrapped around the back of the home, perfect for peering out toward the ocean on a warm summer's night.
Getty, Trulia
Ashton Kutcher While the actor is way off the market these days as he's married to Mila Kunis with two beautiful daughters, he was a bachelor for a few years. In fact, after his split from Demi Moore, he shelled out $8.4 million on a three-story mansion in the Hollywood Hills that looked over Lake Hollywood, according to Trulia.
The swanky pad came complete with a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, a private screening room, a bar area and a gym with a massage room. The master suite wouldn't be perfect without floor-to-ceiling views as well as a spa-like master bath. Stepping outside the home, the estate contained enclosed gardens, outdoor rooms, an infinity pool, cantilevered decks and an open sky terrace.
He sold the pad in 2014 for $9.9 million.
Daniel Peckman,TracingLight.com, C.J LaFrance/Zumapress.com
George Clooney Similar to Kutcher, Clooney has surpassed his bachelor days since marrying Amal Alamuddin in 2014. However, being one of the most notoriously single men in Hollywood for quite some time, he had purchased the pad to support the status.
He shelled out nearly $9 million in 2001 for a romantic home on Lake Como in Laglio, Italy—an estate that was originally owned by the Heinz family—which was built in the 18th century. According to The Telegraph, however, he put the home up for sale in 2010.
Which bachelor pad do you think is the swankiest? Sounds off in the comments below!