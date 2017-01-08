After a 2016 that saw her tour the world in support of her platinum-certified album Storyteller, Carrie Underwood is ready for a break.

Speaking with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet, the singer, on hand as a presenter, admitted that she's only in the beginning stages of planning her year—and so far, there's not much on the books.

"I think I'm gonna enjoy a little time with my family and then start writing, maybe, and just seeing what I'm ready to do," she said. "I don't know. There's no real plans."