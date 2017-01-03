The dust hasn't settled between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp just yet.

E! News obtained the documents in which the actress filed a Request for Order motion with the court to enforce the $7 million settlement—all of which Heard requested be donated by Depp to the ACLA and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles—she made with Depp in August and to officially finalize their divorce.

In the docs, she claims, "Johnny has not lived up to his obligation to me under the [settlement], including payments, allowing me to retrieve my personal property, transferring title of a vehicle to me and meeting regarding division of the furniture and furnishings in the residential units we occupied."