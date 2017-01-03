9 Bikini Brands Celebs Love—as Seen on Instagram

Rihanna

Kim Kardashian

ESC: Winter Highlighter, Jessica Biel

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Hot Bodies Theme Week, Banner

A genuine celeb endorsement on Instagram is hard to find.

It's not every day you don't find an IG post with a sales pitch-y caption that ends in #sp or #ad. So when you come across your favorite stars taking selfies in something they love (like killer swimsuits), you jump on it.

Because they don't always tag said brand, we're here to introduce you to the nine most-photographed bikini brands on the Internet...starting with Ciara's fave, La Perla.

The Italian designer, known for its stunning lingerie, has since expanded into clothes, bags, shoes and, you guessed it, swimwear. Take a peek at some of our preferred picks below!

La Perla

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

La Perla Anchor Non-Wired Swimsuit, $847

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

La Perla Wired Underwired Bikini Top, $295

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

La Perla Make Love Underwired Swimsuit, $1,615

Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped should have been on your radar since the day (July 4th) Taylor Swift , Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid took this epic picture. Think: simple patterns and classic silhouettes destined for exotic vacations filled with tons of Champagne.

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie, $168

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Solid & Striped The Cindy Top, $78

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Solid & Striped The Morgan Bottom, $78

Prey Swim

Although Audrina Patridge is pimping out herself (by 'gramming her own swim line), the collection is actually really cute. Before your next vacay, get Prey Swim on your radar.

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Prey Swim Waisted Bottoms, $165

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Prey Swim St. Tropez One Piece, $275

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Prey Swim Knot Happening Top, $130

Mia Marcelle

A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on

This all-American brand is made in Napa Valley! Mia Marcelle suits were designed to reflect the lifestyle of California, so it's perfect for Shay Mitchell's free spirit—and yours!

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Mia Marcelle Reina Top, $92

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Mia Marcelle Hana Bottom, $79

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Mia Marcelle Avies One Piece, $180

Kiini

Kiini has long been a celeb-loved brand, but if it's unfamiliar to you here's a fun fact: Every swimsuit is handmade! You'll notice every piece has similar stitching (like the one Ashley Benson's sporting), giving the urban suits a bohemian spin.

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Kiini Yaz Scoop Back Maillot, $315

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Kiini Tasmin Bikini Top, $165

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Kiini Tasmin Bikini Bottom, $120

Bruna Malucelli

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Obviously, that's not Gigi, but Bruna Malucelli suits are completely customizable. Get your BFF's name (or sister's, like Bella Hadid did) on one and give it as a gift or better yet, get one for yourself! All you have to do is choose your favorite color combo.

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Bruna Malucelli M'O Exclusive Customizable Olive & Off White Maillot, $265

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Bruna Malucelli M'O Exclusive Customizable Orange & Yellow Maillot, $265

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Bruna Malucelli M'O Exclusive Customizable White & Rainbow Maillot, $265

Mara Hoffman

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Mara Hoffman's an established CFDA designer who's best known for her vibrant colors and bold, geometric patterns. And did we mention Mindy Kaling (among so many others) is a big fan?

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Mara Hoffman High Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $125

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Mara Hoffman Lace Front Cami Bikini Top, $140

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Mara Hoffman Tie Front One Piece, $240

Lisa Marie Fernandez

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena Gomez in that Lisa Marie Fernandez two-piece should be evidence enough that you need the brand in your life. Though wearable, the made-in-U.S. company has a distinct high-fashion sensibility to it (and it cost a pretty penny).

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Lisa Marie Fernandez Leandra Mexican Striped Bikini, $395

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Lisa Marie Fernandez Triple Poppy Yellow Striped Seersucker Maillot, $435

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Lisa Marie Fernandez Marie-Louise Lemon Bikini, $385

Marysia Swim

A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

Marysia Swim was inspired by fashion, surf and travel, so it's only fitting (remember Blue Crush?) that Kate Bosworth's the big fan. If you're the athletic beach bum, but love an polished look, this line is for you!

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Marysia Swim Palm Springs Tie Maillot, $350

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Marysia Swim Broadway Bikini Top, $172

ESC: Bikini Brands Celebs Love Market

Marysia Swim Venice Maillot, $350

Now all you need (if you live somewhere chilly) is a flight somewhere warm.

TAGS/ Kate Bosworth , Ciara , Cara Delevingne , Gigi Hadid , Taylor Swift , Bella Hadid , Mindy Kaling , Shay Mitchell , Ashley Benson , Selena Gomez , Audrina Patridge , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Hot Bodies Week