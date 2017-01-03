A genuine celeb endorsement on Instagram is hard to find.
It's not every day you don't find an IG post with a sales pitch-y caption that ends in #sp or #ad. So when you come across your favorite stars taking selfies in something they love (like killer swimsuits), you jump on it.
Because they don't always tag said brand, we're here to introduce you to the nine most-photographed bikini brands on the Internet...starting with Ciara's fave, La Perla.
The Italian designer, known for its stunning lingerie, has since expanded into clothes, bags, shoes and, you guessed it, swimwear. Take a peek at some of our preferred picks below!
Solid & Striped should have been on your radar since the day (July 4th) Taylor Swift , Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid took this epic picture. Think: simple patterns and classic silhouettes destined for exotic vacations filled with tons of Champagne.
Although Audrina Patridge is pimping out herself (by 'gramming her own swim line), the collection is actually really cute. Before your next vacay, get Prey Swim on your radar.
This all-American brand is made in Napa Valley! Mia Marcelle suits were designed to reflect the lifestyle of California, so it's perfect for Shay Mitchell's free spirit—and yours!
Kiini has long been a celeb-loved brand, but if it's unfamiliar to you here's a fun fact: Every swimsuit is handmade! You'll notice every piece has similar stitching (like the one Ashley Benson's sporting), giving the urban suits a bohemian spin.
Kiini Tasmin Bikini Top, $165
Obviously, that's not Gigi, but Bruna Malucelli suits are completely customizable. Get your BFF's name (or sister's, like Bella Hadid did) on one and give it as a gift or better yet, get one for yourself! All you have to do is choose your favorite color combo.
Mara Hoffman's an established CFDA designer who's best known for her vibrant colors and bold, geometric patterns. And did we mention Mindy Kaling (among so many others) is a big fan?
Selena Gomez in that Lisa Marie Fernandez two-piece should be evidence enough that you need the brand in your life. Though wearable, the made-in-U.S. company has a distinct high-fashion sensibility to it (and it cost a pretty penny).
Marysia Swim was inspired by fashion, surf and travel, so it's only fitting (remember Blue Crush?) that Kate Bosworth's the big fan. If you're the athletic beach bum, but love an polished look, this line is for you!
Now all you need (if you live somewhere chilly) is a flight somewhere warm.