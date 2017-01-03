A genuine celeb endorsement on Instagram is hard to find.

It's not every day you don't find an IG post with a sales pitch-y caption that ends in #sp or #ad. So when you come across your favorite stars taking selfies in something they love (like killer swimsuits), you jump on it.

Because they don't always tag said brand, we're here to introduce you to the nine most-photographed bikini brands on the Internet...starting with Ciara's fave, La Perla.

The Italian designer, known for its stunning lingerie, has since expanded into clothes, bags, shoes and, you guessed it, swimwear. Take a peek at some of our preferred picks below!