Oprah Winfrey is making weight loss look like a piece of cake.
Last October, the television titan announced that she became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers just after purchasing 10 percent of the company's shares. More than a year later, Oprah is back with a major health update by way of two new commercials for the longtime celeb-endorsed diet and fitness company.
Winfrey is down more than 40 pounds, and she credits her diet's flexibility as a major factor in shedding the weight. "I've eaten everything I love. Tacos, pasta... I've never felt deprived," she shares while indulging in a glass of wine and plate of carbs with her besties.
Spaghetti and Chardonnay? Sign us up!
In another ad, the media mogul touches on her ability to balance a healthy lifestyle with some of her greatest pleasures.
"Like everybody, I want to live a life that's full. Full of the happiness found in living the life I want. Full of the energy that comes with good health. Full of the great foods I love, and at Weight Watchers I don't have to choose between weight loss and living well," Oprah explains.
For decades, Winfrey has publicly been at odds with her weight, often taking to The Oprah Winfrey Show with diet-related segments. In 1988, the longtime talk show host celebrated her 67 pound weight loss by wheeling out a wagon filled with animal fat during an episode—a decision she publicly regretted as her weight continued to yo-yo in the years that followed.
Sounds like she's finally found a regimen that works for her.
Catch even more of Oprah's diet tips and tricks in the videos above!