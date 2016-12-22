Oprah Winfrey is making weight loss look like a piece of cake.

Last October, the television titan announced that she became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers just after purchasing 10 percent of the company's shares. More than a year later, Oprah is back with a major health update by way of two new commercials for the longtime celeb-endorsed diet and fitness company.

Winfrey is down more than 40 pounds, and she credits her diet's flexibility as a major factor in shedding the weight. "I've eaten everything I love. Tacos, pasta... I've never felt deprived," she shares while indulging in a glass of wine and plate of carbs with her besties.

Spaghetti and Chardonnay? Sign us up!