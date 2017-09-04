Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are about to receive a special title: How does older sibling sound?

E! News can confirm Kate Middleton is indeed pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Prince William.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," the palace announced in a statement Monday morning. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

While the palace confirmed that Kate is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum or morning sickness, the pregnancy news is still great news for a royal couple who has been more than open about how much they love parenthood.

Whether enjoying family vacations around the world or celebrating holidays together, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has proven time and time again that family time is the best time.