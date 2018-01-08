When the queen of dance cardio invites you to her West Hollywood studio, you go...and then you make GIFs.
Simone De La Rue has made working out fun again. If you live in NYC or LA, you're probably familiar with the celebrity trainer's fast-paced and energetic Body by Simone classes, but if you're unfamiliar, allow us to make the introduction.
Stars like Julianne Hough, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (as well as so many others) swear by the fitness guru's dance-based, cardio-heavy methods. Once you take a peek at the below exercises, you'll see why...
It's time to get ready for the New Year.
"All three exercises are cardio-based and are designed to kick the heart rate up," noted Simone. The purpose of that is to "keep you in a calorie-burning state throughout your workout. They all also focus on core strength and stability."
The above exercise is a fairly simple dance cardio jump. In one big twisting motion, jump into the air and tuck your legs under. Don't forget those graceful arms!
Calling all dancers! This trampoline cardio jump is slightly more advanced. A few reps of these and your heart rate with be pumping in no time.
Remember gym class burpees? These are a bit different. Start with a regular burpee, but once you shoot your legs out into plank position complete four mountain climbers.