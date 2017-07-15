All of the Disney Princesses' Wardrobes, Ranked

Not all Disney princess closets were created equal.

Some princesses have multiple wardrobe changes throughout their movies, while others have to tough it out in one outfit for 90 minutes (sorry, Pocahontas).

So, for all our Disney fans and fashionistas out there (that's everyone, correct?)—and in honor of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.—we've come up with the definitive ranking of all the Disney princesses and their wardrobes. What's the science behind our very serious rankings, you ask? Well, we've taken into consideration the size of each princess' wardrobe, her accessories, and overall sartorial sense.

Who is the chicest of them all? Keep reading to find out who earned our coveted No. 1 spot.

Get ready for a puffed sleeves overload!

14. Rapunzel