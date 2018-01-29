Diane Keaton Defends Woody Allen From Sexual Abuse Claims: ''I Continue to Believe Him''

In 2014, Dylan published an open letter in The New York Times detailing Allen's alleged abuse, also singling out actresses (including Keaton) who continued to work with him. She wrote in part, "What if it had been you, Emma Stone? Or you, Scarlett Johansson? You knew me when I was a little girl, Diane Keaton. Have you forgotten me?"

Keaton told The Guardian in an interview that being called out by Farrow did "not really" bother her because she only saw Dylan "maybe three time" and "was never friends" with Mia. "They have to drag someone in," Keaton said in reference to the letter's criticism. "I don't resent it, not for a second."

When asked to address the molestation claims, the 72-year-old said, "I have nothing to say about that. Except: I believe my friend."