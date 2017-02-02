Why Jennifer Lopez's Friendly Run-In With Casper Smart Shouldn't Surprise You: A History of Her Friendships With Exes

Bello / Splash News
Bello / Splash News
Jennifer Lopez ran into Beau ''Casper Smart earlier this week, and while accidentally reuniting with an ex is typically a daunting idea, it's totally fine in J.Lo's world.
The Latina actress was out and about with bestie Leah Remini for a friend's birthday on Tuesday night when they bumped into Smart who was among the party's guests.
A source told E! News J.Lo—who's been rumored to be dating Drake these days—seemed "happy," while Smart was spotted joking around with her bodyguards.
Despite the cordial reunion, however, another insider made sure to note the two "are not back together or romantic in any capacity."
The source added, "They are still friends though and talk from time and time again. They both will always care for each other because of the history they have."
And this should come as no surprise whatsoever.
Taking a look back at J.Lo's dating history, she's remained pretty solid friends with her exes.
Kevin Winter/WireImage
Take Marc Anthony, for example. Though the two divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, they've remained close, co-parenting their 8-year-old twins Emme and Max. They even collaborated on a new song together, which they performed at the 2016 Latin Grammy's, ending the surprise show with a big smooch on the lips!
In September of 2016, she told Access Hollywood she'd always love Anthony and adores performing with him, especially for the sake of their fans.
"When we sing together, when they see us together, knowing our history, it brings a certain nostalgia," she said. "They know we care about each other and still love each other. We have two kids together and they love to see that things are good between us."
The singer-dancer-actress has relayed similar feelings about another one of her exes, Cris Judd, with whom she was married for two years, from 2001 to 2003.
During an interview with Andy Cohen in 2014, he asked, "What's the best and worst part about dating a dancer?"
"The best and worst part? I mean, there's no bad part to it, really. It's not about the fact that they're a dancer or not a dancer," she explained. "I've dated two dancers. One, I had a brief marriage with, Cris Judd, who is an amazing person and whom I love, and then Beau [Smart], who we just broke up, who I love as well. He's a good friend."
Getty Images
Lopez has often opened up about Ben Affleck being her "first heartbreak" and admitted the failed relationship got to her, but she still remained cordial with him.
In fact, in an interview in 2012, Affleck said he keeps in touch with Lopez. "We don't have the kind of relationship where she relies on me for advice," he said. "But we do have the kind of relationship where there'll be an e-mail saying, 'Oh, your movie looks great.' I remember when she got American Idol. I said, 'This was really smart. Good luck.'"
He added, "I touch base. I respect her. I like her. She's put up with some stuff that was unfair in her life, and I'm really pleased to see her successful."
They even reunited for a brief moment at the 2015 Oscars during which he came over and whispered something in her ear before she playfully smacked his arm.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for ABA
She's even remained close to her ex-boyfriend from the late '90s and early '00s, Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The pair dated from 1999 to 2001 and have reunited as friends several times over the years. In fact, they were photographed laughing it up at an American Music Awards after party in 2015.
Combs was asked about the moment a few months later during a radio interview in which he reminded everyone they've always been cool.
"Me and Jennifer, people gonna be friends, man," he explained. "People gonna grow, and, you know, any of my exes, they smile and they're happy to see me, you know what I'm saying, and that's all that was about."
Former couples, take note!