Kristin Cavallari is looking for some closure.

In this exclusive sneak peak at the season three premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry (Feb.28), the former Hills star meets with Tyler Henry to learn about what happened to her late brother Michael Cavallari in the hours before his tragic passing back in 2015.

"He was dealing with some demons. There's no doubt about it," Cavallari says of Michael, who was found dead in Utah three days after he was reported missing.

Cavallari later tells Tyler, "When my brother died, he got out of his car and he was walking. I don't think he wanted to be found but did it get to a point where he got lost out there?"