EXCLUSIVE!

Tyler Henry Tells Kristin Cavallari Her Brother's Final Thoughts Before His Death: "There's No Saving Me"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Stacy London

Stacy London Candidly Explains Her Year of Breakdowns: Back Surgery, a Breakup and Almost Going Broke

Oprah, WSJ Magazine

11 Things You Might Not Know About Oprah's Life Behind Closed Doors

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Pre-Valentine's Day Plans Revealed

Kristin Cavallari is looking for some closure.

In this exclusive sneak peak at the season three premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry (Feb.28), the former Hills star meets with Tyler Henry to learn about what happened to her late brother Michael Cavallari in the hours before his tragic passing back in 2015.

"He was dealing with some demons. There's no doubt about it," Cavallari says of Michael, who was found dead in Utah three days after he was reported missing.

Cavallari later tells Tyler, "When my brother died, he got out of his car and he was walking. I don't think he wanted to be found but did it get to a point where he got lost out there?"

Photos

Stars Who Think They Have a Psychic Ability

Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry, Kristin Cavallari

E!

"I kept hearing, 'I didn't know what was going on,' and then there's an emphasis on two factors playing on someone's mental state," Tyler says during the emotional reading. "It's kind of like, 'There's no saving me.'"

A devastated Cavallari breaks down, "It kills me."

Check out the dramatic preview for yourself.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Kristin Cavallari , Death , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -