Cue the Family Band! Chris Martin Is Teaching 13-Year-Old Daughter Apple How to Play Guitar

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 6, 2018 9:22 AM

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, Apple

The apple doesn't fall far from the musical tree!

It looks like Chris Martinand Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple is learning how to play the guitar from an industry pro—her 7-time Grammy-winning dad. 

In a sweet clip shared to social media by her Oscar-winning mama, the 13-year-old teen strums through some major and minor shapes as Martin sings through his instructions. Like father, like daughter indeed!

"Guitar time," the actress captioned the video. 

While the former husband and wife have been broken up for years now, they've kept their promise to harmoniously "consciously uncouple." "We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been," they said in a joint statement at the time of their separation

As Paltrow gears up to marry fiancé Brad Falchuk, the actress has continued to make it clear just how cool she and Martin are with each other. Just days ago, she called her ex her "brother" on his birthday. "Thank you for giving me these two," she penned on social media along with a family photo with Apple and son Moses

The mom and dad still vacation with their youngsters together and ring in special holidays, like Mother's Day and birthdays, as a group. 

"They only want the best for one another and are very supportive," a source told E! News. "They have moved on from being married into this new phase of their life. It's unconventional, but it works. They made a commitment to always put their kids first and do what's best for them and that's exactly what they are doing. That means spending the holidays together, traveling together and being a family."

And being a family means adorable guitar lessons!

