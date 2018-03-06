Kate Middleton Wows in Budget-Friendly White for Sweet School Visit

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
When it comes to putting people at ease, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonis quite the pro.
She sweetly sat down with young students and their parents on Tuesday during a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford. In honor of the visit, the soon-to-be mother of three learned more about Family Links, an Oxford-based organization geared toward empowering students, families and schools to be emotionally healthy.
Always chicly dressed, Middleton kept warm in her wool-mix JoJo Maman Bébé winter white coat, which she wore back in 2015 for a visit to the Downton Abbey set. As a full circle moment, she was eight months pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time, the same point she's at in her current pregnancy. At the time, the coat reportedly cost around $95.
While she certainly needs no practice in the realm of motherhood, the duchess was every bit the doting mom the public knows her to be during the school visit on Tuesday. Upon her arrival, Middleton exchanged royal waves with a 9-month-old baby named Tillie.
Once inside, she sat down for a sweet conversation with youngsters about how they discuss difficult issues and support their classmates. She also chatted with a table of parents about how Family Links has worked in their lives.
ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images
As she approaches her late April due date, the royal is in the final stretch of her third pregnancy. In addition to her maternity style throwbacks, Middleton got a visit from the past in another form when she ran into the midwife that helped deliver her daughter and also reportedly Prince Georgeat an event last week.
While visiting the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, of which she is a new royal patron, Middleton crossed paths with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent. It seemed the royal never forgets a face because the two embraced and got to chatting.
Now, as the wait continues for the newest addition to the royal family, Middleton has been wasting no time trying to improve the lives of other mothers and families. Royally sweet, indeed.