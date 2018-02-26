Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes' Tips for Prom

Don't settle!

CM: My senior year, I had been looking for a dress at various department stores for about a week. I kind of settled on this one dress that I got...I think it was around $400, $500 range. And then, the next day I went to a thrift store with my friends, and I found this old, vintage, very Hollywood glamour sort of dress that I tried on and it fit me perfectly, and the length was perfect, which is very rare for me because I'm 5'2...I felt so glamorous in it, and it was so understated, but gorgeous.

LR: There's hundreds and thousands of dresses out there and if you're feeling hesitant or it doesn't quite feel like the one, than it's not the one, just keep looking. The earlier you start looking, the better.

Let your dress (or lack thereof) say something about your dreams.

CM: My dress was kind of like the symbol of my ambition and my dreams. I knew I wanted to be an actress for as long as I can remember—since I was eight years old I wanted to be an actress. So, I feel like when I put that dress on I felt like an old Hollywood actress, you know?

LR: I don't have a prom story because I never went to prom. When I was 16, I switched to online school, because I was in the middle of starting my acting career, and school was making it hard to devote all my time to that...I, in kind of a cocky but sort of ambitious way, told myself that, I didn't need to go to prom because I would be walking on a red carpet someday.