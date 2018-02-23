Lupita Nyong'o Masters the Red Carpet Twirl and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Feb. 23, 2018 1:48 PM

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyong'o

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o is gone with the wind fabulous! 

(Please watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta if you missed that reference.)

Basically, the award-winning actress knows how to twirl, showing off her designer duds in the best way possible. Of course, it's not hard when you're wearing Elie Saab Couture, which flows and drapes as gracefully as an ocean current. In Lupita fashion, the Black Panther star will always complement a beautiful red carpet dress with a daring beauty look, whether that be a bold lip, colorful eyes or an eye-catching hairstyle

Lupita wasn't the only star who brought her A-game this week. The end of London Fashion Week and beginning of Milan's tour de fashion brought in a crop of awe-inspiring looks, from a puffer dress, as seen on Millie Bobby Brown, to Zendaya's visual guide to mixing prints. 

Photos

Best Looks from Milan Fashion Week Winter 2018

To see the best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling!

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Roberts

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Mulberry

Emma Roberts

This is one blue period we can get behind. The actress accented her bold suit with a contrasting red bag at the Mulberry presentation at London Fashion Week. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Zendaya

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Disney star will forever be a master of mixing prints, as evidenced by her ensemble at the Burberry show at London Fashion Week. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Camila Cabello

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

The "Havana" singer's quilted Nina Ricci coat provides all the right texture to the mod ensemble. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyong'o

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

The award-winning actress sure knows how to twirl in a dress, especially if it's Elie Saab Couture. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Lawrence

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

From the plunging neckline to the thigh-high slit, J. Law was classic Versace va-va-voom for the Red Sparrow photocall in London. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kerry Washington

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for JumpLine

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star looked like spring came early in a Dolce & Gabbana floral frock at the Costume Designers Guild Awards. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Millie Bobby Brown

Venturelli/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Forget the puffer jacket! The Stranger Things star is making the puffer dress a thing. 

Which look did you like best?

RELATED ARTICLE: Why Victoria Beckham and Other Stars Don't Wash Their Jeans

