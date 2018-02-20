Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's Road to Becoming Sports' Hottest New Couple

Is Danica Patrick ready to drive into the sunset with Aaron Rodgers?

The race car driver, who's heading into the home stretch of her pioneering career, has taken up with NFL star Aaron Rodgers—and, if the photos taken of the couple kissing at the Daytona 500 mean anything, these two appear to be on the fast track to something special.

But enough with the automotive metaphors. Basically, the success of this relationship will come down to timing—both with regard to whether they're ready for the same thing at the same time, and if they can make enough time for each other.

And since it's Rodgers' off-season, there's been no trouble there yet.