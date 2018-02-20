Jennifer Lawrence Dressed to Kill at the Red Sparrow Photocall

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lawrence

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence dressed to kill at the Red Sparrow photocall in London.

Not one to let the cloudy weather dampen her sense of style, the 27-year-old actress arrived at The Corinthia Hotel wearing a long, black Versace Pre-Fall 2018 gown. The dress featured plenty of eye-catching details, including a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and gold snap detailing along the straps. 

Lawrence accessorized her look with black, strappy heels and jewelry by Rachel Katz and Walters Faith. As for her glam, Lawrence wore her hair down and opted for a smoky eye and pink lip. 

To see more of Lawrence's best looks, click on the gallery.

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Lawrence plays a seductive spy in this new thriller and stars alongside Joel Edgerton.

Red Sparrow hits theaters March 2.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Jennifer Lawrence , Movies , Fashion
Latest News
Brie Bella

Brie Bella Shares Empowering Photo of Her Body After Baby: "9 Months Postpartum"

Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Reveals Weight Loss Secrets: ''So Much Has Changed''

Jennifer Lawrence, BAFTAs, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Insists She Wasn't "Rude" During the BAFTA Film Awards 2018

Jessica Chastain, Sophia Lillis, It Movie

Jessica Chastain in Talks to Star in It Sequel

Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Inside Maluma's Romance With Natalia Barulich

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's Road to Becoming Sports' Hottest New Couple

Lucky Charms

Meet the Newest Lucky Charms Addition: A Unicorn Marshmallow

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -