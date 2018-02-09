Only Gigi Hadid Could Make a Neon Wig Look Chic at Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott's neon-infused runway starred none other than supermodel Gigi Hadid.

On the first day of New York Fashion Week, the Jeremy Scott Fall-Winter 2018 Collection, which included both menswear and womenswear, transported us into a colorful sci-fi dream (Think: Judy and Jane Jetson in real life, wearing costumes from Fifth Element).

Worn by Gigi, Jourdan Dunn, Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes among others, the collection featured thigh-high "Moon Boots," seat belt-like straps, transparent harnesses, bright opaque tights and, of course, neon wings.

The designer paired these futuristic elements with trends from the '80s and '90s like velour tracksuits, large jewels, colorful faux furs and graphics of Care Bears.