Taylor Swift, Who? BFF Karlie Kloss Hangs Out With Katy Perry in L.A.

Wonder what Taylor Swift would have to say about this outing!

Karlie Kloss proved she refuses to pick sides in the apparent feud between her BFF Taylor and Katy Perry, stepping out Wednesday for dinner with the "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress and a group of pals.

Karlie and Katy were joined by mutual bestie and man-about-town Derek Blasberg for the late night sushi run in Los Angeles, adding fuel to the speculation that Taylor is never, ever getting back together with Kloss.

Rumors of a rift sparked when Swift snubbed Kloss' name (as well as Lorde, Ruby Rose and Cara Delevingne) from a squad-inspired shirt worn in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. It only continued when Karlie captioned an Instagram photo "swish swish," referencing Katy's T. Swift diss track of the same name. She'd later edit the caption after some considered it a jab toward Taylor.