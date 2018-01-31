8 Red Carpet Lipstick Hues to Inspire Your Valentine's Day Beauty

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kim Kardashian, Lingerie Trend

How to Wear Lingerie Out Like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More

ESC: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Wore 3 Looks in a Day, Including a Surprise Stunner

ESC: Doing It Wrong

The Beauty Secret Celebs Do to Make Their Bodies Shine

ESC: Best Beauty, Jessica Biel

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Whether you're going on a romantic date with your soulmate or having a girl's night out, your Valentine's Day pout has to be perfect.

First, you have to select the shade that pairs well with your skin-tone and ensemble—a hue that makes you feel confident and beautiful. Then, you'll need a formula that will stay put with minimal upkeep. There are a few things we're trying to avoid here: Getting lipstick all over yourself (teeth, face, etc) and getting lipstick all over your date.

These requirements are also essential for the red carpet. While celebs like Jessica Biel have glam squads to ensure their pouts are perfect, finding the best shade and product is the priority. This is why we went through the Best Beauty of this year's award season to find the lipsticks for the romantic holiday.

Photos

Best Beauty at the Grammy Awards 2018

There are also a few tips we've learned from the sidelines of the carpet that will make your pucker pop. For example, lip liner is important for a long-lasting pout. It keeps lipstick from feathering (Read: Going beyond your lip line) and amps up the pigment. Next, a liquid lipstick or lip stain will stay put all night long and minimize bleeding, so you can feel confident when there's no mirror around.

Ready to find the lipstick of your dreams? Check out our favorite hues from the red carpet below!

ESC: Best Beauty, Jessica Biel

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bubblegum Pink

Jessica Biel brings Justin Timberlake's "Strawberry Bubblegum" lyrics to life with her fun pop of pink.

ESC: V-Day Lipsticks From Pink to Red

Lancôme

Matte Shaker Liquid Lipstick in Yummy Pink, $22 

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Olivia Munn

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Coral-Infused

Olivia Munn's coral-tinted lipstick and her red dress are the perfect pair.

Article continues below

ESC: V-Day Lipsticks From Pink to Red

Maybelline

Super Stay Matte Ink Lip Color in Heroine, $7.29

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Lily James

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Rose-Tinted

Who needs a dozen roses when you have Lily James' soft pink-to-brown lip hue?

ESC: V-Day Lipsticks From Pink to Red

Flower Beauty

Miracle Matte Liquid Lip Color in English Rose, $9.99

Article continues below

ESC: Best Beauty, Eve

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dark Rose

Eve amps up her nude with a glossy rose-tinted lipstick. If you're not a fan of bright colors, this is the way to go.

ESC: V-Day Lipsticks From Pink to Red

Charlotte Tilbury

Hollywood Lips in Show Girl, $34

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Madeline Brewer

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Orange-Red

Madeline Brewer is Valentine's Day beauty goals with dewy, natural-appearing makeup and bright red lipstick—a great shade next to her red hair.

Article continues below

ESC: V-Day Lipsticks From Pink to Red

NARS

Powermatte Lip Pigment in Light My Fire, $26

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Candy Apple Red

Tracee Ellis Ross opted for deeper red and added drop ruby earrings, inspiring our V-Day look.

Exact: Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing 206, $30

ESC: V-Day Lipsticks From Pink to Red

Fenty Beauty

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, $24

Article continues below

ESC: Gal Gadot

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Revlon

True Red

Gal Gadot is channeling Wonder Woman with her powerful pout.

Exact: Revlon Super Lustrous in Bombshell Red, $4.99

ESC: V-Day Lipsticks From Pink to Red

Stila

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Fiery, $22

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Rita Ora

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ox Blood Red

Rita Ora's ox blood red is the sultry hue that our hearts desire.

Exact: Rimmel London Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Plum This Show, $4.99

Article continues below

ESC: V-Day Lipsticks From Pink to Red

MAC

Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in High Drama, $21

ESC: SAG Awards, Best Beauty, Chrissy Metz

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Perfect Plum

Then again, Chrissy Metz's plum pout is perfect.

ESC: V-Day Lipsticks From Pink to Red

BareMinerals

Statement Matte Liquid Lipstick in Devious, $19

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE:  The Beauty Secret Celebs Do to Make Their Bodies Shine

RELATED ARTICLE:  Drugstore Beauty Products Stars Used to Get Glam at Grammys 2018

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Biel , Rita Ora , Tracee Ellis Ross , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Red Carpet , Life/Style
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.