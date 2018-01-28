Best of the 2018 Grammys Glambot

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
We love a red carpet moment as much as anyone, but the ones that happen at the Grammys have a way of standing out.
Remember last year when Ceelo Green wore a head-to-toe gold ensemble? Or think back to 1999 when Lil' Kim wore her now infamous purple pasties outfit. These are memories that stick with you, and the only thing that would make 'em better is seeing them through the lens of the Glambot.
Well, ask and you shall receive. To see it all, from Kristin Cavallari in her white hot gown to Ice-T and Coco bringing some couple goals inspo, keep scrolling!
Everybody knows that Ice Loves Coco, and if this Glambot moment isn't proof enough, we don't know what it.
Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina prove that stage presence runs in the family.
When you've got it, you've got it. Camila Cabello brings the heat in her classic red look.
Big Sean certainly has our attention in his dapper dark-blue getup.
Brace yourself: Lady Gaga gracing the Glambot with her presence is the best thing you'll see all day.
Nick Jonas certainly knows a thing or two about red carpet swagger.
Leave it to E!'s own Erin Lim to make her corduroy tuxedo dress the closet staple we never knew we needed.
The always fresh Jaden Smith gives the cam some much appreicated love.
Kristin Cavallari sure knows how to make a red carpet entrance in her white hot two-piece set.
No one does glam quite like makeup artist and YouTuber Patrick Starrr (and this bold Grammys look is no exception).
