The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici Reflects on 4-Year Marriage to Sean Lowe

It's a very special day for Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici!

The couple celebrates four years as husband and wife today, a milestone that wouldn't be complete without The Bachelor. Fans watched their unique love story bloom on the 17th season of the ABC dating series, where Sean and Catherine made history as the franchise's first couple to tie the knot in a televised ceremony.

Not long after the reality TV stars were expecting a baby boy named Samuel Thomas Lowe, who was born in 2016.

So what is the biggest lesson they've learned in their four years of marriage? Catherine tells E! News, "I think I have learned better patience when it comes to our marriage and that rage is kind of a waste of time. I've been slower to anger when I remember how much Sean loves me and better at explaining how I feel. At least I hope!"