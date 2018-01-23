Kate Middleton's Royal Blue Maternity Dress Rings in Under $100

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Jan. 23, 2018 11:50 AM

ESC: Kate Middleton

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

Royals wear royal blue, obviously.

However, not all duchesses wear dresses we can afford, too. Kate Middleton arrived at the Green Junior School in London Tuesday to raise awareness about children's mental health. The expectant mother wore a three-quarter-sleeve Séraphine dress with an empire waist, accentuated by gold buttons. Best part: The dress is only $99!

Given Kate is pregnant, an A-line, knee-length dress made out of stretch-woven fabric is a comfortable choice, but for those who want something sophisticated and, most importantly, easy, this maternity look could take you far.

The duchess paired the look with her now-signature wavy lob, sapphire earrings and a matching necklace and navy blue pumps. Outside, Kate paired the budget-friendly dress with a muted coat and printed scarf for a blue look that was anything but sad.

Like everything the royals wear, the dress will likely sell out. So, whether you're pregnant or just want some extra room for a food baby, shop options that you'll feel empowered to take on the world—and can breathe in while you're at it.

ESC: Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Blue Period

Kate Middleton was in head-to-toe blue while raising awareness about children's mental health. 

ESC: Royal Blue Dress

Kate's Exact Dress

Seraphine Royal Blue Tailored Maternity Dress, $99

ESC: Royal Blue Dress

Preen Line

Amata Ruffle-Trimmed Crepe Midi Dress, Was $630; Now $378

ESC: Royal Blue Dress

Topshop

Praire Babydoll Midi Dress, $95

ESC: Royal Blue Dress

Zara

Velvet Dress With Trims, $49.90

ESC: Royal Blue Dress

Maison Margiela

Gathered T-shirt Dress, $1,095

ESC: Royal Blue Dress

Dorothy Perkins

Roman Originals Royal Blue Maxi Dress, $55

ESC: Royal Blue Dress

Halston Heritage

Layered Crepe Mini Dress, Was $425; Now $170

ESC: Royal Blue Dress

H&M

Puff-Sleeved Dress, Was $39.99; Now $24.99 

Would you wear maternity clothes if you weren't pregnant?

