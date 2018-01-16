Matt Damon Apologizes for Sexual Misconduct Comments

"We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s--tload of guys—the preponderance of men I've worked with—who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected," Damon shared with the publication. "If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don't care, I'll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don't do that, and most of the people I know don't do that."

On Tuesday, Damon appeared on Today and addressed his previous comments with Kathie Lee Gifford.

"I really wish I'd listened a lot more before I weighed in on this," Damon said Tuesday. "I don't want to further anybody's pain with anything that I do or say. So for that I am really sorry."