Angelina Jolie and Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Hit the 2018 Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie's date to the 2018 Golden Globes was none other than Pax Jolie-Pitt!

The A-list actress' 14-year-old son joined Jolie on the red carpet, where they posed for a Kodak moment we'd like to suggest snags a spot on the famous family's mantle.

The duo showed their support for the Time's Up movement by dressing in black, Angelina elegant as always in a chiffon gown with a feathered cape and Pax in a classic tux. Angelina's movie First They Killed My Father is nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category, and the woman who penned the novel the film was based on, Loung Ung, also joined her on the red carpet.

Pax is one of Angelina and Brad Pitt's six children, who are most likely cheering on their sibling from home. Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Knox Jolie-Pitt, 9, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, have all supported their mom at official events before, but appear to have let Pax steal the spotlight this time around!