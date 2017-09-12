Angelina Jolie Says She'd "Love" for Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Her Children to Work in Hollywood

Watch : Angelina Jolie Reveals if Maddox Will Produce Again

Angelina Jolie hopes to see at least one of her six children pursue show biz.

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the A-list movie star at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her upcoming film, First They Killed My Father, which 16-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt executive produced.

Maddox and little brother Pax Jolie-Pitt, 13, (who were adopted from Cambodia and Vietnam, respectively, by Jolie and Brad Pitt) joined their famous mother on the red carpet for the big event. So is Maddox interested in filmmaking as a profession? Angie sure is hopeful!

"Maddox worked hard. It's up to him," she shared. "This [film] is very important to him, but I think so."