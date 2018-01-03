6 Celebrity Fashion Trends We're Excited to See in 2018

Mark our words: Celebrity fashion of 2018 will inspire your wardrobe.

While we appreciated the trends of 2017, like white boots, T-shirts under slip dresses and plunging necklines, we're ready for something new. Luckily, the fashion industry makes it hard for anyone to be bored too long. Just as we wished, 2018 is offering new iterations of our favorite styles and giving a much-needed shakeup to our wardrobes.

Case in point: Yara Shahidi's brilliant blue boots. Remember in 2017 when everyone was buying white boots that you could only wear like five times before scuffing them? Well, don't worry, this year's bright boot trend is much more wearable, while just as impactful.